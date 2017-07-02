Sacrifice, compromise necessary for the greater good – Abang Johari

KUCHING: Political leaders must be willing to compromise for the sake of their respective political parties and the community they serve, said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The chairman of both state Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) said his achievements today would not be possible without sacrifices he had made.

He recalled the time when former Chief Minister and now Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Taib Abdul Mahmud decided on his successor.

He said Taib chose the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem as the latter’s successor, a call which he supported wholeheartedly. Adenan, who was the fifth Chief Minister of Sarawak, passed away on Jan 11.

“I was the deputy president of PBB but Tun Taib chose Adenan (to be his successor) and I supported Adenan. That’s the sacrifice I had to make.

“We must try to find a solution (to conflicts and problems) and we must compromise for the sake of the party and the people in general,” he said at SUPP Kuching branch’s 58th anniversary dinner held at Pullman Hotel here last night.

Abang Johari said he and the late Adenan had always been supportive of SUPP and wanted the oldest political party in the state to stay strong.

“We both want SUPP to be strong and when SUPP is in trouble we will help. Of course, we solve the problems behind the curtain, we negotiate and find a common area.”

The Chief Minister revealed that he had come to know about SUPP since he was a child.

“I remember when I was 11 years old, there was this man who came to my house in the village in a car with flags flying on it. At the time, only two leaders had flags on their cars, one of them was president of KMC (Kuching Municipal Council).

“The man came to talk to my father and they were talking about Malaysia. I was still so small and how would I know about Malaysia? Eventually I came to know that he was (the late Tan Sri) Ong Kee Hui, president of SUPP,” he said.

Abang Johari recalled that both his father and the late Ong were members of the Malaysia Consultative Committee.

“So our history is very long. If my father and your (SUPP’s) forefather had been working together like brothers, PBB and SUPP should also be working like brothers too.”

He said PBB and SUPP as well as other component parties of state BN must work as a team to defend Sarawak’s rights and move forward.

He said his predecessor had fought hard for Sarawak’s autonomy and that he pledged to carry on his legacy to protect the rights of Sarawak within the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Abang Johari also asserted that leaders must embrace a new way of managing the state or the country.

Because of this, he therefore introduced the state government’s initiative to enable Sarawak to leapfrog from the traditional economy to digital economy.

He added that such a transformation was key to position Sarawak as an advanced state by 2030.