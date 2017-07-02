Send legal team to SUPP HQ instead of London if previous reports true, says Chong

KUCHING: What is the legal team announced by the Chief Minister going to study in London when SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the party had brought back ‘valuable and confidential documents’ with regards to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) from the United Kingdom in July last year?

Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen, who asked this today, quoted a news report dated July 15, 2016 as saying that SUPP had brought back pertinent documents on MA63 and would hand them over to then Chief Minister, the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem to fight for Sarawak’s rights.

“If SUPP has brought back the original documents from the UK archives system in London, what is the legal team led by (Assistant Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Minister) Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed going to find in London?” he questioned during a press conference at the DAP headquarters here.

Chong, also state DAP chairman and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, wondered what valuable documents SUPP had brought back from the UK last year that Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg still had to send a team of lawyers to London.

“Did SUPP lie about bringing back valuable and confidential documents? Perhaps SUPP brought back unimportant documents?

“If indeed SUPP had brought back the original documents, I urge Abang Johari to send his legal team to SUPP headquarters instead of London to study them,” quipped Chong.

The DAP lawmaker felt that Abang Johari should look into the matter he raised before spending a huge budget on sending the legal team to London.

“Bear in mind that when the legal team departs for the UK, it is going to cost a lot because they will be flying business class and staying at four or five-star hotel,” he added.

Abang Johari announced in Sibu yesterday that Sarawak will send a legal team to London to study references related to state’s rights under MA63.