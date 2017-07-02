Twenty-seven left homeless in Kampung Muara Tebas fire

KUCHING: Twenty-seven people were left homeless a fire struck their houses in Kampung Muara Tebas, Jalan Bako here yesterday.

The residents were forced to evacuate after the blaze broke out at 4pm, which quickly swept through five wooden houses.

“The fire initially began from one house before rapidly spreading to the adjacent unit. It partially burned three other houses,” said a resident yesterday.

There was no report of injuries. Firefighters from Tabuan Jaya Fire and Rescue station arrived at the scene at 4.26pm after receiving a distress call, and they were able to control the fire from spreading to nearby houses.

An additional fire engine from Petra Jaya station was also dispatched to the scene later.

State Fire and Rescue Department assistant operations director Tiong Ling Hii said a total of 27 people from five families had been made homeless because of the fire.

Nevertheless, he commended five members of the Bako Volunteer Firefighters Unit for their quick action to control the fire while waiting for the firefighters to arrive.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. Total losses suffered by the five families have yet to be ascertained.