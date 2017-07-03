Barangai greening Binuang River banks

RANTAU, South Kalimantan: Banua Rantau River Lovers Community (Barangai) in Tapin District held a greening action around the Binuang dam area, Binuang Sub-district, on Sunday, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

The action which involved Adiwiyata (environmentally cultured) school students and teachers in Binuang were conducted with several activities, such as bamboo planting and Binuang River cleaning.

The head of Barangai Nurul Aina said this activity in addition to greening around the river and dam, as well as an effort to invite students to fill the school holidays with positive activities.

“Deliberately we invite the students, in addition to filling the holiday with positive activities, as well as an effort to foster awareness to nature,” she said.

Choosing the flow of Binuang river in this action, Aina explained, because there is still lack of trees around.

“We want around the area is overgrown with trees to avoid river abrasion and of course to beautify the river itself,” explained the woman who is also the Tapin River Ambassador.

However, Aina explained, she and her friends of Barangai will also take action to clean and green other rivers in Tapin. In addition she will continue to socialize to the community to eliminate the culture of dumping waste into the river.

“In this action we planted bamboo trees, because we support the program of Tapin Government in the bamboo cultivation program for the future (Rabu Mapan),” said Aina again.