‘CM to increase Chinese representation in PSC’

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg will increase Chinese representation in the Public Service Commission (PSC) by appointing an additional member from the community.

Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP ) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian disclosed this when the Chief Minister graced SUPP Kuching Branch’s 58th anniversary dinner at Pullman Hotel here on Saturday.

“CM has agreed to appoint one more Chinese to the PSC. The opposition talks only and we always take action and want to produce results,” he said.

He also assured Abang Johari that the party would not recommend candidates who “will have dual citizenship” in the coming 14th general election, in an apparent dig at DAP and its Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon.

“No matter for how many years we have lived overseas, we remain loyal to Sarawak.”

Dr Sim, who is Local Government and Housing Minister, said the anniversary do induced him to ponder why SUPP “still survives after 58 years”.

He added that his thinking got him this answer – that SUPP is not a party which gathers to eat, drink and enjoy happily.

“We survive because our forefathers always fought for Sarawak and the people of Sarawak. The opposition says you eat, enjoy and minum (drink), but our party has fought for Sarawakians.

“We must thank our forefathers and veteran members who fought for us. Their spirit must continue on,” he asserted.

Dr Sim went on to point out that “SUPP is not a tauke (boss) party”, to which he meant that party leaders and members “are doing all we can to make a living.”

He also urged young Sarawakians to join the party as he reasoned that SUPP is offering a lot of opportunities to them.

“Our veteran members are like big trees, they can cover you. SUPP will continue to transform and we are no longer a party with internal fighting.

“We are now united irrespective of zones. We have had institutional reform, (whereby the) party president can only have a maximum of three terms in office.”

He added that he also wanted to see a woman leading SUPP given that half of the party’s membership is made up of women.

Dr Sim said Sarawak is blessed to have the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem as its fifth Chief Minister, who asserted Sarawak’s autonomy within the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“Unfortunately, Tok Nan (Adenan) passed away and now we have Captain Abang Jo who is leading us into the digital era. Let’s stay together to move forward,” he said, adding that people should look to the future rather than to dwell on the past.