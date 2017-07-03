‘Compromise for sake of party, community’

KUCHING: Political leaders must be willing to compromise for the sake of their respective political parties and the community they serve, said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The state Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) president said his achievements today would not be possible without sacrifices he had made.

He recalled the sacrifice he made during the time when former Chief Minister and now Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud was deciding on his (Taib) successor.

He said when Taib chose the late Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem as successor, he wholeheartedly supported the decision. Adenan, who was the fifth Chief Minister of Sarawak, passed away on January 11.

“I was the deputy president of PBB but Tun Taib chose Adenan (to be his successor) and I supported Adenan. That’s the sacrifice I had to make.

“We must try to find a solution (to conflicts and problems) and we must compromise for the sake of the party and the people in general,” he said at Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Kuching Branch’s 58th anniversary dinner held at Pullman Hotel here on Saturday.

Abang Johari said both he and the late Adenan had always been supportive of SUPP and wanted the oldest political party in the state to stay strong.

“We both want SUPP to be strong and when SUPP is in trouble we will help. Of course, we solve the problems behind the curtains. We negotiate and find a common area.”

The Chief Minister revealed that he came to know about SUPP at a young age.

“I remember when I was 11 years old; there was this man who came to my house in (the) kampung (village) in a car with flags flying on it. At that time, only two leaders have flags on their cars. One of them was president of KMC (Kuching Municipal Council).

“The man came to talk to my father and they were talking about Malaysia. I was still so small and how would I know about Malaysia? Eventually I came to know that he is (the late Tan Sri) Ong Kee Hui, president of SUPP,” he said.

Abang Johari recollected that both his father and the late Ong were members of the Malaysia Consultative Committee.

“So our history is very long. If my father and your (SUPP’s) forefather had been working together like brothers, PBB and SUPP should also be working like brothers too.”

He said PBB and SUPP, as well as other state BN component parties, must work as a team to defend Sarawak’s right and move the state forward.

He said his predecessor had done a lot in fighting for Sarawak’s autonomy and pledged to carry on his predecessor’s legacy to protect the rights of Sarawak within the context of the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

Among those present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas; Local Government and Housing Minister and SUPP president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian; Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin; Assistant Minister for Youth and Sports Snowdan Lawan; SUPP honorary president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan; SUPP secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting; SUPP Kuching Branch chairperson Datuk Lily Yong; president of Federation of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese Associations Dato Richard Wee; and organising chairman Jong Yean Pin.