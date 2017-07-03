DCM: Help for rural farmers, Betong airport on the way

SPAOH: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas said rural folks today can make a career in agriculture but are still unable to earn higher income due to the lack of systematic marketing management.

“Indeed, there are successful farmers in the villages but it is not enough because this industry has a wide room to grow to earn more income continuously in the long run.

“That is why the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has developed a strategic plan to prepare an agriculture produce collection centre as a platform for farmers

to earn at least RM4,000 a month.

“We are looking into the need to market the agriculture industry overseas as a step to help farmers who are making losses for not being able to sell their produce in the local market,” he said during a Gawai Dayak and Aidilifitri celebration at Spaoh bazaar recently.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Rural Economy, revealed that the Agriculture Department had completed surveys to identify farmers to make sure they are registered under the government’s initiative.

He added that the government will continue to give subsidies amounting up to RM270 million from the state and federal governments for the farming of pepper, palm oil, rubber, pineapple, cocoa and other agriculture produces.

Meanwhile, Uggah also disclosed that a small airport in Betong was in the pipeline.

“The proposal to build an airport was already been approved by Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg during his visit to Rumah Penom, Ulu Paku last April.

“This is for the need of Bukit Sadok Agropolitan which requires air transportation for it to develop as an export-based rural economy centre.

“At the same time, the building of the airport will cater to the need to market the agriculture produce to outside Sarawak.

“I have discussed with Land and Survey Department and the Resident to identify the suitable location to build the airport,” he said.