Govt, NGO reps meet to discuss strategies to contain rabies

KUCHING: A meeting involving two government agencies and a non-governmental organisation (NGO) is being called today (July 3) to discuss strategies to contain the rabies outbreak.

The agencies are the Veterinary Services Department and the state Health Department, while the NGO is Sarawak Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (SSPCA).

According to Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the state is focusing on measures to contain the rabies infection, which has been confirmed by the state Health Department.

“My department is now focusing on the source as well as the strategy to contain it (rabies) so that it won’t spread to other areas,” he said when met by reporters at Pullman Hotel here on Saturday, where SUPP Kuching hosted its 58th anniversary dinner.

Uggah, who is also Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development Minister, said he had not been briefed on the source yet.

“It (the source) should be made known after the meeting on Monday (today).”

Asked if the source could originate from the neighbouring country, Uggah responded: “I didn’t say or imply that it came from the other side (Indonesia).”

He pointed out that determining the source would be ‘the most critical part’ – one that would enable the concerned authorities to contain the rabies outbreak.

On Sabah’s precaution via preventing the entry of live animals, especially dogs and cats, Uggah said the neighbouring state ‘is free to decide’ on the matter.

Asked whether there was any significance on the ban, he said: “Well, in terms of threat, it’s very minimal, but there might be some problems with some individuals who want to bring their own pets, especially dogs, into Sabah.”

Uggah also advised members of the public to go to the hospital immediately should they suspect that they had come into contact with or bitten by dogs infected with rabies.

He assured all that the hospital would take the necessary actions to assist them.

“We are working with the Health Department and SSPCA, an NGO that has the knowledge. We need

feedback from them. We need all the strategies to contain the rabies (infection).”

Asked if the authorities would consider culling stray dogs, Uggah said: “We are discussing with SSPCA on the possible options. I’m sure they have the strategies.

“So on Monday (today), my director of veterinary (authority) will have a discussion together with the Health Department.”