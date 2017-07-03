Local councils directed to intensify actions against strays

SIBU: All local councils in the state have been instructed to intensify efforts to tackle stray dogs to prevent the spread of rabies.

This was disclosed by Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil yesterday.

He was asked if local councils have been told to beef up efforts to catch stray dogs to curb the spread of rabies following three cases in Serian involving children who are now being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Intensive Care Unit and reportedly severely ill.

“This goes without saying. It is incumbent upon local authorities to do so as this is one of their duties and responsibilities in accordance with the LAO (Local Authority Ordinance).

“The big cities, Municipal and Divisional Councils should beef up their Enforcement and Public Health Division/Section to tackle the stray dog problem,” Dr Penguang told The Borneo Post.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah was reported to have said the state Health Department had implemented control and prevention measures such as opening an operations room to monitor the situation and control the outbreak, strengthen the dog and wild animal bite surveillance and provide sufficient stockpile of rabies vaccine.

Dr Noor Hisham advised members of the public living in Serian District to take preventive steps, such as getting immediate treatment at the nearest clinic or hospital if they were bitten by an aggressive pet dog or stray dog.

He had also asked dog owners to ensure their pets get anti-rabies injection at the nearest veterinary clinic and prevent any contact with stray dogs.

“Please report to the local authorities or councils if there are many stray dogs in your area. Always maintain high personal hygiene by washing your hands with soap after you come in contact with your pet dog,” he said.