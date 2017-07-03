MACC sends investigators to Tanjung Pelepas Port

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is sending a team of investigators to the Tanjung Pelepas Port in Johor to look into the alleged disappearance of a container believed to be holding high-tech military radar equipment at the port recently.

The MACC in a statement said the investigating officers would gather more information regarding the incident before taking further action.

According to the MACC, the investigating team will evaluate the information obtained to identify whether there were elements of corruption and abuse of power in the incident.

“The MACC has also received complaints on the matter, and will be taking statements from several officers of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to assist in the investigation.

“Apart from that, the MACC will also cooperate with the police who are also investigating the alleged disappearance of the high-tech military radar equipment,” the statement said.

The commission said its investigation would only focus on elements of corruption and abuse of power and would not intervene in the investigation conducted by the police.

Recently, a local English-language newspaper reported that a container originating from Australia containing high-tech military radar equipment valued at millions of ringgit went missing during transit at the port.

The newspaper’s report cited sources saying that the goods which were bound for the Netherlands via Malaysia, did not have the necessary permits, causing the consignment to be detained at the port.

According to the press report, all military equipment brought in and out of any port in the country requires special permit from the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

However, the report was rubbished by Customs director-general Datuk T Subromaniam, who said the container had actually arrived at its destination at the Rotterdam Port in Holland. – Bernama