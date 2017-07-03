Nancy visits her constituents regularly

KUCHING: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri is confident of defending the Batang Sadong seat should she be fielded in the constituency by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 14th general election (GE14).

She said although she is a federal minister, she has never lost touch with her constituents. Moreover, she said she would make every effort to return to Batang Sadong every week to spend time with the folk there.

“I have been coming back to my constituency every week, except for a few weekends when I was engaged with duties in Putrajaya.

“I have been putting forth the requests for the provision of more comprehensive infrastructure in my area (to the government) and also visiting the people in my areas, especially those who are poor and needy,” Nancy told The Borneo Post recently.

In terms of infrastructure, she said BN had linked the area well with the outside world through the provision of road connectivity including bridges.

On other infrastructural needs such as treated water and electricity supply, Nancy said there is still an estimated 20 per cent of her area that has yet to be covered.

On maintaining close touch with her constituents, in 2014, she ran a programme called ‘Sentuhan Kasih’ (Loving Touch) where she would visit the marginalised among her constituents, bringing them food and other daily needs.

The programme continued for a while and through numerous visits, she learned that the poor could not even afford to go see a doctor.

“That’s why we later changed the programme to ‘Ziarahan Kamek’ (‘Our Visitation’); instead of the people going to see the doctors, we bring the doctors to them.

“Under ‘Ziarahan Kamek’, we not only bring daily necessities to those in need, but we also bring along a medical team including doctors and specialists who can provide them with the much-needed medical services.

“It’s not an easy task. Sometimes we have to walk for half-an-hour because some houses are not connected with feeder roads and we have to walk to reach their houses.”

Apart from medical services, Nancy said she would also help to provide walking sticks, walkers, wheelchairs and even hospital beds for her constituents in need, upon the advice of the doctors and specialists.

She said so far, she had visited more than 100 families under the ‘Ziarahan Kamek’ programme.

“We don’t just sit around. During these visits, medical services and consultations will be conducted by the medical team, as we spend quality time with the villagers. This is the personal touch that we hope to have with them.”

Nancy said her only regret was that she could only visit a few families at a time due to limited resources.

“I have done what I can for my constituents and they know what kind of a leader I am. I’m not worried about any challenges from the opposition,” she pointed out.

In the 2013 parliamentary polls, Nancy received an overwhelming majority of 11,260 votes by polling 13,277 votes against PAS candidate Mohammad Jolhi’s 2,017.