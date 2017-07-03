Rabies: Residents ordered to lock up dogs and cats

SERIAN: Residents of Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu and Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu Bakung, here, have been ordered to lock up their dogs and cats from today following the rabies or mad dog disease outbreak.

The Sarawak Health Department, Veterinary Services Department and Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) gave the directive at a meeting with residents of the villages, located about 80 kilometres from Kuching, yester morning.

The residents were also informed that the rabies vaccine would arrive tomorrow, a resident, Lainus Luak, 74, told Bernama yesterday.

“They said the dogs and cats have to be locked up in the process of detecting the infected animals. They also told us to inform if there is any sick or dead animal for them to examine,” he said.

Pensioner Cosmas Luak, 61, said he was willing to put his four dogs to sleep to prevent the spread of the rabies virus.

According to Cosmas, his dogs were attacked by a stray dog sometime after the Gawai festival.

“Tomorrow, staff from the Sarawak Health and Veterinary Services departments will be here again. We are required to register our cats and dogs for examination,” he said.

Cosmas said those who had been bitten by cats or dogs would also be checked, adding that it was only last week that the residents had killed dogs suspected to be carrying the rabies virus. — Bernama