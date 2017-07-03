Rabies vaccine for frontline workers to arrive in two days, says Dr Sim

KUCHING: Vaccine for the rabies virus is expected to arrive here from Peninsular Malaysia in the next two days to vaccinate frontline workers currently controlling the outbreak.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said personnel from the local council, State Health Department, Department of Veterinary Services, and the Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) are now containing the spread of the virus in Serian Division. Speaking to reporters after visiting the SUPP mobile service centre in Batu Kawah yesterday, Dr Sim urged the people to remain vigilant and not to panic as the rabies outbreak is under control.

“If someone is bitten by a dog and is showing unsual signs such as having a fever and the fear of water (hydrophobia), please consult a doctor immediately for treatment,” he said.

The SUPP president also called on the public to lodge a report to the authorities, such as the Department of Veterinary Services, if they come across a dog showing signs of being rabid.

“Do not become a hero. Take action to avoid any unfortunate infections. Let the experts deal with the situation,” said Dr Sim, who is Batu Kawa assemblyman.

The rabies virus, he added, will enter a human body when the saliva of an infected animal enters the blood stream through an open wound. He also revealed that two adults who were bitten by a dog in Serian last month had their blood samples taken at the Sarawak General Hospital on Saturday.

According to him, the blood samples are currently undergoing tests in Kuala Lumpur.

On Friday, three children from Serian, including two siblings, tested positive for the rabies virus and are currently warded at the Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Intensive Care Unit.

