Residents of affected village culled some 30 suspected rabid dogs

SERIAN: Villagers of Kampung Paon Sungai Rimo Bakung here have culled almost 30 dogs suspected of having rabies after the canines had acted abnormally and aggressively over the last two months.

Village chief Stephen Empudot said they had no choice but to kill even their own pet dogs which had attacked and bitten their owners.

He also disclosed that some of the dogs had died after their condition deteriorated because of disease.

“At least 10 people in this village were bitten by dogs, including my wife on Gawai Day (June 1), but her condition has now improved after getting treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Sadly, two young siblings from our village are now severely ill from dog bite, and they are still getting treatment at the SGH in Kuching,” he said when met yesterday.

He was referring to the siblings, a boy and a girl, from the village who are among three cases tested positive for rabies virus following laboratory tests on Friday (June 30), having been initially admitted at SGH for viral encephalitis.

On the case involving his wife Mijah Sidin, Stephen said she was bitten by a neighbour’s dog when she was relaxing at home after receiving guests coming for Gawai visit.

He said the dog entered the house as the door was open and bit the hand of his wife.

“My sons, without hesitation, chased the dog and killed it with the help of its owner. We brought my wife for treatment at Serian Hospital, but she was not admitted. She only started having fever a week later.

“Thankfully, a team from SGH came to the village last Tuesday, and they brought my wife to have injection at SGH. Thankfully, she is feeling better now,” he said.

To a question, he said the village folks noticed a change of behaviour in the dogs in the village since April, as the dogs were getting aggressive by fighting each other, and chasing and biting humans and animals without any provocation.

“They act violently, biting anything including trees, excessive salivation and walking like being intoxicated. There are people claiming the disease spread from West Kalimantan, but I don’t know how true those allegations are,” he said.

He also mentioned that a team from the Department of Veterinary Services came to the village carrying out house-to-house survey and informing the villagers to chain and keep their pets within the house compound for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

“They told us that if the dogs acted abnormally, we must immediately inform their department,” he said.

Meanwhile, Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng said the Serian District Council would cooperate with the State Health Department and the Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services on the matter.

He also disclosed a meeting would be held today (July 3) to discuss the latest development and strategise the next course of action,

“An official statement is expected to be issued by the relevant departments after the meeting,” he said.

It is learnt that the Department of Veterinary Services had completed its survey on Kampong Paon Sungai Rimu Bakung and another village, Kampung Lebor, and is expected to present its findings at today’s meeting