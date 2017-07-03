State leaders express condolences over Daud’s passing

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing expressed his condolences over the passing of former Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Office (Islamic Affairs) Datuk Daud Abdul Rahman.

Masing, who had just paid his last respects to Daud at the private hospital where the latter passed away, described the latter’s demise as a loss for Sarawakians.

“I have lost a friend; the people of Kuching have lost a good elected representative and the government has lost an able administrator who cared for the wellbeing of Sarawakians.

“May his soul rest in peace,” said Masing who is the Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister in a WhatsApp response.

Meanwhile, Second Finance Minister Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said he was saddened by the news of Daud’s passing.

“I have known him and worked (with him) for about 10 years as an assistant minister. His demise means we have lost a good BN (Barisan Nasional) leader,” said Wong who is also International Trade and E-Commerce Minister.

Daud passed away at the age of 65 at a local private hospital yesterday.

He was reportedly admitted to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain on Thursday.

According to his daughter Siti Masitah, Daud died of a heart complication while undergoing treatment.