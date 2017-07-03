Three arrested over five women victims of human trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested two men and a woman here yesterday and rescued five foreign women believed to be victims of human trafficking in two raids, on an old folks home and the house of an agent supplying foreign workers, according to police.

Johor Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the ‘Ops Lebaran’ raids were conducted at about 6.30 pm by three officers and 12 personnel of the department.

“The arrested trio were two Malaysian men in their 60s, one the manager of the old folks home and the other the caretaker of the house of the supplier of foreign workers, and an Indonesian woman domestic helper,” he said in a statement here today.

Kamarul Zaman said all the women who were rescued were from Indonesia and aged between 28 and 60.

He said a preliminary investigation found that the women were exploited by their employers who had made them work for between two months and 10 years without any wages. – Bernama