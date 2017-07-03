Sarawak 

Two siblings arrested for trespassing

The two suspects arrested for trespassing.

KUCHING: Police arrested two persons on Saturday after they were spotted wandering inside a house at Jalan Peace, here.

The suspects aged 31 and 34 were caught red-handed by police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) unit personnel, while they were collecting aluminium cans from the premises.

According to district police chief ACP Abang Ahmad Abang Julai, the suspects are brothers from Tabuan Hilir, and are now being detained and remanded for further investigation.

He added that the arrest was based on a report made by the house owner who claimed that two men had trespassed into his house.

Abang Ahmad said the duo tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police also confiscated the aluminium cans and a motorcycle used by the suspects.

The case is being investigated under Section 448 of the Penal Code for house-trespass.

 

