Vet Services to vaccinate dogs and cats in 3 villages

KUCHING: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) will vaccinate all the dogs and cats at Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu and neighbouring Kampung Krait Situbuh in Serian, and at Kampung Lebur along Gedong road on Tuesday.

This is following the three positive rabies cases involving two young siblings aged four and six year old from Paon Sungai Rimu and a seven year old girl from Kampung Lebur.

DVS acting director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said a census on all dogs and cats at three villages was completed yesterday.

“The census of dogs and cats in the three villages are as follows – Paon Rimu (100 dogs and 30 cats), Kampung Krait Situbuh (30 dogs and 100 cats) and Kampung Lebor (30 dogs and 50 cats). The census was taken to estimate the vaccine doses required for vaccination later.

“The DVS will start the vaccination programme on Tuesday (tomorrow),” he said.

He also mentioned DVS also conducted briefing, dialogue, awareness programme, clinical surveillance, collection of samples and interviewing the folks at three villages yesterday, together with Department of Health and Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) officers.

The dialogue conducted at Paon Rimu was attended by 250 participants, during which Dr Adrian briefed them on rabies and prevention and control in dogs and cats, while SSPCA officers spoke on animal welfare.

“The village folks were reminded to confine their dogs and observe them for the next few days (up to 10 days) and report to DVS on any abnormal behaviour,” he said.

He also said rabies awareness programme, vaccination, investigation and surveillance will be carried out within a six-kilometre radius from the affected areas.

“All these activities will be done in collaboration with the other relevant agencies including Department of Health, Resident Office, District Office, local council, SSPCA and the cooperation of the local village folks.”