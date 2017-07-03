Wong discharged, recovering well from acid attack

SIBU: SUPP Dudong Branch deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong, who was splashed with acid in an attack on June 8, is recovering after treatment.

Wong said he returned last Friday after he was discharged from Sarawak General Hospital.

Contacted by the Borneo Post, he said he was treated in the burns unit and was recovering well.

The 58-year-old sustained 18 per cent second degree burns.

The acid attack saw him being rushed to a private hospital before being sent by helicopter to Sarawak General Hospital.

He sustained burns to his face, chest and left arm.

The attack happened at Lorong Tuanku Osman 4 in front of a bookstore.

Wong said that as he was about to get into his car during his lunchbreak at 12.15pm, he heard someone calling out to him, ‘Mr Wong’.

As he turned to look, he was splashed with a liquid which caused a burning sensation.

The suspect ran to a motorbike and its rider sped off with him.

Wong rushed into the toilet of the bookstore to wash off before he was taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, the police here said a few persons had been taken in for investigation but they had no lead on the case yet.

The police said no specific arrest had been made as the probe continues.

They hope those with information would contact the police soonest.