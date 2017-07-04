Banjarbaru student killed in waves

PELAIHARI, South Kalimantan: Ahmad Yanuar Pratama, a grade IX student of state junior high school SMPN-6 Banjarbaru, South Kalimantan, was found killed by waves in Joras Beach, Swarangan Village, Jorong Sub-district, Sunday (2/7), AntaranewsKalsel reported.

“The death of Ahmad Yanuar Pratama due to dragged by waves in Joras Beach, Swarangan Village,” said Head of Tanah Laut Tourism Agency Ahmad Hairin in Pelaihari, Monday (3/7).

According to him, the Tanah Laut Tourism Office immediately take care of compensation for the victim.

“I appeal to visitors who vacation to the beach attractions to always be careful. Currently the sea breeze season is strong enough, thus endangering the tourists, “he explained.

Meanwhile Ahmad Yanuar Pratama’s body after a post mortem in the Pelaihari’s Hadji Boejasin Hospital was taken to the funeral home in Perambayan Sungai Ulin, Banjarbaru.

From the victim’s family information, Yanuar planned to be buried in Guntung Lua public cemetery, Banjarbaru.