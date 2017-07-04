Family resigned to inevitable fate of rabies victims

SERIAN: The family of two of the three young rabies victims here, Monica and Jackson – aged six and four – are resigned to the children’s inevitable fate.

When The Borneo Post team visited the family home today in Kampung Paon Sungai Rimu, about 20km from here, a memorial with candles had already been set up for the two siblings.

“The medical personnel informed the family at around 5pm yesterday that Monica and Jackson had passed away,” the children’s aunt Doris Agang told The Borneo Post.

Villages thronged the house and relatives were seen comforting family members.

Women were seen preparing food for visitors, while several men were seen carving belian wood to make two crosses for the siblings’ graves.

However, according to state Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim, all three young rabies victims from Serian District are still in critical condition as of press time (July 4).

“They are still warded at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all three are in critical condition,” she told a press conference after attending the State Disaster Management Committee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Kuching earlier today.

Compilation video showing the family’s preparation for the worst, the stream where the children often play at, and villagers helping to make a cross.