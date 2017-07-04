Fugro receives Shell Malaysia Award for dedicated work on diver safety

KUCHING: Fugro’s ongoing global commitment to the highest standards of Health, Safety, Security and the Environment (HSSE) is routinely demonstrated through the successful delivery and management of projects around the world, and by the number of safety awards the company receives.

At a ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Shell Malaysia presented Fugro’s regional Subsea Support Team with a bronze award in the Upstream business category, recognising the Team’s contribution to HSSE awareness, competency and accountability within local diving operations.

Despite pressures to drive down project costs in an increasingly challenging economic climate, Fugro is committed to continually improving the safety culture, operating environment and wellbeing of its diving teams.

Acknowledging this through the award, Shell praised the high degree of adoptability that its HSSE initiatives and best practices have had across the Malaysian oil and gas industry.

Commenting on the award, Shell Malaysia chairman Datuk Iain Lo said: “Fugro is a great partner, helping us to raise understanding and upskill competencies among local divers.

“Companies want to employ commercial divers with a good track record in safety, and, in turn divers want to know the company they work for will look after their wellbeing, raise their skills and promote expertise in safe diving practices.”

This is exactly what Fugro has done – introducing new measures to support its divers before, during and after each dive, including the best systems for deepwater diver extraction and rehabilitation, and initiatives that reinforce the importance of divers being responsible for both their own safety and those of colleagues.

“This award confirms to both local and international divers that Fugro is sincere about HSSE issues and is a safe and responsible company to work for,” said Fabienne Ellington, Fugro’s IRM and Installation Service Line Manager in Asia.

Fugro is the world’s leading, independent provider of geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions. Fugro acquires and analyses data on topography and the subsurface, soil composition, meteorological and environmental conditions, and provides related advice.

With its geo-intelligence and asset integrity solutions Fugro supports the safe, efficient and sustainable development and operation of buildings, industrial facilities and infrastructure and the exploration and development of natural resources.

Fugro works around the globe, predominantly in energy and infrastructure markets offshore and onshore, employing approximately 10,500 people in around 60 countries. In 2016, revenue amounted to 1.8 billion euros. The company is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

The Shell award follows Fugro’s excellent HSSE performance results in 2016, despite the challenging oil and gas market. Through genuine engagement, certified training programmes, workforce familiarisation and one-on-one assessments, Fugro ensures that its diving teams are equipped and competent to carry out complex IRM work safely and responsibly.

Through this award, Shell Malaysia has reaffirmed that Fugro is an employer of choice, respected across the region as consistently delivering a superior service in line with Shell’s own standards and expectations.