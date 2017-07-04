Indian tourist jumps to his death

KOTA KINABALU: An Indian national on holiday here was believed to have jumped to his death from the 12th floor of a hotel in the city yesterday.

Hitesh Oswal, 25, was found sprawled on the 5th floor of the hotel at about 2.45am. There were no signs of any struggle on his body.

City Police Chief ACP M Chandra when confirming the case said that Hitesh, who was on holiday with his family in Sabah, was believed to have jumped from his room on the 12th floor of the hotel.

Chandra said that the incident was reported at 2.45am on Monday.

Hitesh and his family arrived in Kota Kinabalu three days ago, he said adding that the victim was believed to be depressed due to family problems back in India.

“Hitesh’s remains were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for a post mortem and the India Embassy has been informed of the incident,” Chandra added.