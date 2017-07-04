Interpol president calls for joint efforts in countering global network threats

SINGAPORE: Interpol President, Meng Hongwei called on all stakeholders to join hands in fighting against global threats at the opening ceremony of INTERPOL World 2017 in Singapore on Tuesday, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

Meng said the stakeholders who are accountable to international security, such as government officials, law enforcement officers, scholars, private sector operators and cyber service providers, are playing indispensable roles in their own profession.

He said international cooperation and stakeholder engagement is of paramount importance, and contributions from leaders and experts in different professions are equally crucial.

According to the INTERPOL president, the world is going through globalisation, technology revolution and borderless cyber space. People are not only enjoying the benefits but also suffering the ever-evolving global threats of crimes and terrorism, which the criminals are exploiting the convenience, mobility and anonymity stemmed from advanced technology and cyber world.

“We will face new challenges that may be out of our imaginations in terms of scale, speed and influence,” Meng added.

“The recent ‘WannaCry’ saga well demonstrates to us the damage and despicableness of cyber crime.”

INTERPOL World 2017 is a global exhibition and congress platform that encapsulates the vision of a safer world through the use of innovation and a multi-stakeholder engagement approach.

Meng said he believes the event can further strengthen the bonds between all the professions and there will be more cooperation among stakeholders in diversified areas, including information sharing, innovation and training. – Bernama