Parti Harapan eyeing 26 state seats

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah has identified 26 state and 11 parliamentary constituencies it hopes to contest in for the 14th general election.

Its president, Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin, however pointed out that whether the party gets to contest in all the seats identified depends on the discussion among the Gabungan Sabah component parties.

Speaking at his Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house at his residence in Kampung Kaundo Beaufort on Sunday, Lajim said that the seats allocation is still being discussed by the component parties in Gabungan Sabah and will be finalized before the 14th general election.

“Harapan Rakyat has identified at least 26 state and maybe 11 or 12 parliamentary seats to contest in. I am sure that the other component parties in Gabungan Sabah are also doing the same and that is to identify seats that they wish to contest in,” he said.

All will be finalised by Gabungan Sabah at a later date, he stressed.

Meanwhile the Klias assemblyman also said that Gabungan Sabah is ready to talk to other local opposition parties on working together to topple the Barisan Nasional (BN) in the coming election.

“Gabungan Sabah currently does not have any formal ties yet with local opposition parties in Sabah but we are open to doing that in order to topple BN,” he said and stressed that the cooperation between opposition parties in Sabah will ensure that the interest of the rakyat will be protected.

Also present at the open house were Gabungan Sabah chairman Datuk Mohd Noor Mansor, Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah president Datu Mohd Arshad Mualaf.