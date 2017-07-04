Nation 

PDRM waiting for report on gold bars

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is waiting for a full report from Japanese authorities on 10 Malaysians suspected of smuggling over 100kg of gold bars worth RM19.1 million (500 million yen) at Kansai International Airport, Osaka in April.

Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said PDRM would carry out an investigation after receiving a report from Japanese authorities.

“PDRM is still waiting for a complete report from the Japanese authorities and will investigate the case,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Local newspapers quoted Japanese Today news portal as saying the incident was deemed as an attempt to  smuggle after none of the passengers on the flight declared they were carrying gold bars. — Bernama

