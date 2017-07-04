Rabies-infected siblings still in critical condition

KUCHING: The two young siblings who have been infected with rabies are still in critical condition contrary to viral social media messages purportedly claiming that they have passed away.

State Health Department director Dr Jamilah Hashim said all three young rabies victims from Serian District are still in critical condition as of press time (July 4).

“They are still warded at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all three are in critical condition,” she told a press conference after attending the State Disaster Management Committeee meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

On the allegations, Dr Jamilah said she has yet to receive any report from SGH concerning the passing of the victims.

“I have also received many messages last night saying that the sibling have passed away. But these are only allegations.

“Until now, I have not received any report from SGH stating that the victims have passed away,” she disclosed.

Asked if it was true that there were claims that the family of the siblings had wanted to remove the life support off them, Dr Jamilah said she has not received report on this either and therefore could not comment further.