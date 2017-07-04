Rabies virus believed transmitted from Kalimantan

BALIK PULAU: The Health Ministry has not rule out the possibility the rabies or mad dog virus that infected three children in Serian, Sarawak could have been transmitted from Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Hilmi Yahaya said previously nine similar cases were reported in that neighbouring country and his ministry did not rule out that possibility due to the position of Serian, which lies next to Kalimantan, as the source of the rabies outbreak in the district.

“But the public need not worry because it is under control and so far there is no new rabies positive cases reported in Sarawak or any other states.

“The Health Department with the cooperation of the Veterinary Department in every state is constantly monitoring the situation,” he told reporters after flagging off the 29th Kuala Lumpur SEA Games Torch Run in

Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Rusa, Balik Pulau Parliamentary constituency level here today.

On Saturday, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three children, including two siblings, aged four, six and seven, in Serian district, Sarawak were infected by rabies, which was notified by the Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching on June 22. – Bernama