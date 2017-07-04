State govt declares 5 villages in Serian as rabies-infected

KUCHING: The state government has declared five villages in Serian district as rabies-infected areas by gazette notification under Section 37 of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999.

The five villages are Kampung Kerait, Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Paun Rimu Bakung, Kampung Remun and Kampung Lebor.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said he has also issued the Anti-Rabies Vaccination Order so that all household dogs in the infected and surveillance areas within a 10-km radius must be vaccinated with Anti-Rabies Vaccine.

“We are sending our vaccination teams today (July 4) to carry out the vaccination initially inside the infected zones and thereafter to the area within the surveillance zones.

“To ensure the success of this operation, we seek the full cooperation of all household dog owners to have their dogs vaccinated as soon as possible so that we can contain and eradicate this disease outbreak in the shortest possible time,” he told a press conference after chairing the State Disaster Management Committee meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Uggah also noted that the state government is working closely with the Health Department, Department of Veterinary Services Malaysia, police, army, local authorities, district office, private clinic veterinarians, Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA), local communities and other relevant state and federal agencies to control and eventually eradicate the disease from the state.

Meanwhile, members of the public who have any enquiries regarding the rabies situation can contact the State Veterinary Department at 082-612949 or 082-611607.