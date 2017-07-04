TDM aims to be among top 100 firms by market cap

KUALA NERUS: TDM Bhd, a subsidiary of the Terengganu state government, aims to be among the top 100 listed companies by market capitalisation (cap) on Bursa Malaysia by 2022, with RM2 billion.

TDM Group managing director, Datuk Mohamat Muda, said TDM, which among other things, focused on the plantation and health sectors, also aimed to achieve a profit of RM200 million within the next five years and pay out RM100 million in dividends.

“To achieve the targets, TDM needs to begin expanding its plantation business – from small scale to a larger scale.

“We have also applied for government land development projects, which would benefit the people and create close to 1,000 jobs,” he told Bernama at the Menteri Besar’s Aidilfitri celebration with government-linked companies here yesterday.

Mohamat said TDM also planned to improve its efficiency in managing two of its main business contributors, the plantation and health segments.

To-date, he said, TDM owned 12 oil palm plantations in Terengganu and 30,000 hectares (ha) in Kalimantan, Indonesia, of which 13,000 ha were for oil palm plantations.

“We are in the midst of improving our plantation management efficiency by hiring those with the right experience to manage the Kalimantan plantation,” he said.

He said TDM also owned four hospitals – Kuala Terengganu Specialist (KTS) (Terengganu), Kuantan Medical Centre (Pahang), Kelana Jaya Medical Centre and Taman Desa Medical Centre (Selangor).

On KTS, the group’s newest hospital which would begin operating in September this year, he said, the hospital was built at the cost of RM100 million and would have 130 beds.

“We are waiting for the Health Ministry’s approval to begin operating, which we hope to receive within a month,” he said.

On TDM’s management efficiency, Mohamat said, the group had come up with a transformation plan to enhance the skills among the staff.

“We want to ensure that our staff have efficient management skills, which would benefit the company, the shareholders and the society,” he said. — Bernama