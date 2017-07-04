Woman claims trial to CBT charge

KOTA KINABALU: A woman claimed trial at the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to committing criminal breach of trust involving RM37,783.88.

Yuslin Kulah, 28, who appeared before judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamed, was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 14 years or a fine, upon conviction.

The accused, who was an assistant of a general manager, had allegedly embezzled the money which had been entrusted to her at a hypermarket in Kolombong, Inanam at 11am on September 17, 2016.

The court fixed August 3 this year for the pre-trial case management and the accused was granted RM10,000 bail with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.

Another Magistrate’s Court here yesterday fined a man of RM100, in default, one day’s jail for possessing six batteries, believed stolen.

Mohd Norfaizam Ariffin, 23, pleaded guilty before magistrate Jessica Ombou Kakayun to committing the offence at Taman Mahkota in Jalan Bundusan, Penampang on June 20.

He was charged under Section 22A of the Minor Offences Ordinance which carries a maximum fine of RM100 or a jail term of up to three months, or both, upon conviction.

In a separate case, Mohd Hazris Mohd Yussop claimed trial at the same court to stealing two cellphones at a house in Penampang on June 15.

The court set August 2 this year to re-mention the case to fix the hearing date and released the accused on RM2,500 bail with two local sureties, pending disposal of the case.