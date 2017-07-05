‘4,000 mln litres per day of treated water wasted in country’

PUTRAJAYA: Leakage from faulty pipes and water theft are among the factors that contributed to over 4,000 million litres per day (mld) of treated water wasted in the country – the amount that can provide ample supply to consumers in the Klang Valley every day.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Ministry (KeTTHA) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zaini Ujang said the country had an average non-revenue water (NRW) of 35 per cent with states such as Sabah, Sarawak, Kedah, Perlis, Pahang and Kelantan recording a high NRW level.

As Malaysia aims to reduce the NRW to 25 per cent by the end of 2020, KeTTHA will spend about RM0.5 million for its NRW programme in the six states beginning this year, including replacement of old pipes and water meters.

“The water meter only functions well within a period of 10 years and anything beyond that, it is no longer sensitive. The issue is many consumers are reluctant to change the meter because if the meter is changed, the bill will rise.

“Many countries are now automatically switching to new water meters after eight to ten years. Perhaps we can use that approach to ensure the water meter works properly,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Earlier, he witnessed the signing Memorandum of Understanding between KeTTA Water Supply Department (JBA), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and TSS Tokyo Water Co Ltd on training and capacity building cooperation on water supply control and NRW management technology.

Zaini said the MoU offered training assistance to JBA for capacity building of Malaysian engineers and technicians in water supply management and NRW in Labuan.

“The training ground will be at the entire water supply infrastructure in Labuan, where participants will carry out actual hands-on work in NRW management,” he said, adding that three experts from TSS Tokyo were expected to start their work next month.

Zaini said the programme was expected to involve up to 10 JBA engineers and technicians as trainers who would eventually train another 45 participants from other water supply operators throughout the country.

The whole programme was scheduled to be completed by March 2020, he said. — Bernama