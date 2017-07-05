Wedding sets 1Malaysia example

KOTA KINABALU: A wedding reception held here recently was certainly a fine example of 1Malaysia at work.

This is because the newly-weds come from different ethnic backgrounds and hence the decor at the reception hall was also multi-cultural.

The bridegroom, Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nasir’s father is a Bugis from Tawau while the mother is a Dusun from Tenghilan.

The bride, Sofinaz Sulaiman’s father, Patrict Sulaiman Sinnil Sabri is a Dusun Lotud from Tamparuli and her mother, Rafidah Karaman, is a Brunei from Papar.

Sulaiman is a successful businessman while his wife is a senior education officer.

The newly-weds met while studying in Egypt, both in medicine. Hafiz has just started his housemanship in Sandakan while Sofinaz is waiting to be posted for her housemanship.

Among the hundreds of guests was Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Hj Hajiji Hj Noor whose wife Datin Seri Juliah Salag is related to Sulaiman.