Borneo Fashion Week 2017 to give local designers chance to showcase their creations

KUCHING: Borneo Fashion Week 2017 (BFW17) will give local designers a chance to shine by showcasing their creations at this three-day inaugural fashion event that aims to elevate Borneo to the next level.

BFW17, which will be held at Borneo 744 from July 7 to 9, will see 20 acclaimed international and Malaysian designers dazzle the audience with their work.

“Our ultimate aim is to put the iconic Borneo fashion on the world stage of fashion,” said BFW17 chairperson Datin Esther Mujan Balan at a press conference yesterday.

She said they already have a number of talented and established Malaysian designers to showcase their designs: Sarawakian designers Datuk Raymond Jolly of Von Jolly Couture, Noraini Allision Salleh, Iman Lough, Paul Carling, Wan Byrun and Anna Sue.

Other Malaysian designers are Azhar Zainal, De’mlya, Yan’s Creation, Amanda Brown, Eusopth Salleh, Rasta Rashid, JoDisaya, UVA, Trihamsa and Tamma.

BFW17 will also showcase designs by Nola Palacios from Venezuela, Saad from Qatar and Afsana Ferdousi from Bangladesh.

BFW17 director Stephanie Alcantara said the event provides a platform to promote talented local designers and showcase their unique art.

“It will also promote networking among Sabah, Sarawak and Brunei socialites and fashion industry professionals including fashion journalists and trendsetters.”

Among those expected to attend are key influencers, socialites and VIPs in the business, fashion and lifestyle arena; and celebrities and buyers from around Malaysia.

There will be opportunities for young creative talent to take their work to the next level, emerging designers competing for ‘The Most Promising Designer Award 2017’, and a fashion scholarship worth RM100,000 from Limkokwing University of Creative Technology.

BFW17 festival director Datuk Raymond Jolly said the award would help open doors for the winners and give them a boost to strive harder.

“Good design is obvious but great design is transparent. At the end of the day, recognition opens more doors.”

The event is expected to attract about 5,000 participants including designer shows, makeup workshops, retail booths and photographer booths.

On the final day, there will be a red carpet soiree and presentation of The Most Promising Designer Award 2017.

Wife of the Head of State, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib and wife of the Chief Minister, Datin Amar Datuk Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang are expected to attend.

Part of the proceeds will go to the Penan Women Project to help indigenous Penan women earn regular incomes from crafting bags.

According to Alcantara, it will help ensure the continuity of their heritage.

“Penan women are expert weavers despite having no formal education. Their patterns are intricate and the quality of their work is excellent.”

BFW17 is sponsored by Borneo 744, Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), Sarawak Tourism Board, HitzFM, Era FM, Fabriko, Cahya Mata Sarawak Berhad, AirAsia, Grand Continental Hotel, Cutting Edge, Essentials Hairdressing Kuching, House of Flowers and Gifts, Aden House of Flowers, and Uber.

From July 7 to 9, Uber is offering a RM5 discount per ride to guests who use the code #KCHBFW17 when booking a ride.

For more information, call 012-6093224 or visit borneofashionweek.com or fb.com/BFW2017.