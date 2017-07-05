Bursa Malaysia ends at intra-day low

KUALA LUMPUR: The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) closed 6.59 points, or 0.37 per cent, weaker at its intra-day low of 1,762.08 points, on profit-taking in most heavyweights led by Petronas Gas and Petronas Chemicals.

The market moved between 1,762.08 and 1,768.30 throughout the day, after opening 1.02 points easier at 1,767.65.

The market closed at 1,768.67 points on Monday.

Market breadth was negative with losers led gainers by 488 to 348, while 377 counters were unchanged, 561 untraded and 22 others were suspended.

Volume rose to 1.89 billion units worth RM1.80 billion from 1.76 billion units worth RM1.73 billion previously.

Dealers said many investors closed positions on worry about the declining oil prices on indication that the continued rise in US crude production as well as the close of Wall Street stock market due to US Independence Day holiday on July 4.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose one sen to RM9.65, HLBank gained eight sen to RM15.74, TNB and Public Bank eased two sen each to RM14.10 and RM20.30, respectively while Sime Darby was flat at RM9.51.

Of the losers, Petronas Gas lost 30 sen to RM18.50, BAT declined 20 sen to RM43.28, Petronas Dagangan and Petronas Chemicals shed 16 sen each to RM24.16 and RM7.14, respectively.

Among the actives, Netx and Borneo Oil were flat at five sen and 11.5 sen, respectively, Dagang Nexchange improved one sen to 60.5 sen, and IFCA recovered 5.5 sen to 40.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 41.55 points to 12,588.54, FBM Ace eased 13.38 points to 6,522.55, FBMT 100 Index slipped 43.68 points to 12,221.36, FBM Emas Shariah Index plunged 51.50 points to 12,806.74 and the FBM 70 declined 46.22 points to 15,047.90.

On a sectoral basis, the Plantation Index eased 22.56 points to 7,909.40, Finance Index fell 11.10 points to 16,767.11 and the Industrial Index lost 20.24 points to 3,252.47.

The Main Market turnover inched down to 1.29 billion units worth RM1.68 billion from 1.30 billion units worth RM1.64 billion on Monday.

Warrants increased to 149.39 million units valued at RM22.34 million from 132.05 million units valued at RM15.61 million.

Volume on the ACE Market surged to 443.19 million shares worth RM95.68 million from 311.70 million shares worth RM71.92 million previously.

Consumer products accounted for 95.82 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (288.52 million), construction (101.56 million), trade and services (513.49 million), technology (65.75 million), infrastructure (5.85 million), SPAC (977,500), finance (74.41 million), hotels (552,500),

properties (133.11 million), plantations (14.90 million), mining (4,000), REITs (2.89 million) and closed/fund (13,500).

For further information on stocks and prices, please visitwww.bursamalaysia.com.