Cahya Mata Sarawak Tribal Run for charity back again, to be held this Aug 27

KUCHING: The Cahya Mata Sarawak Bhd (CMS) Tribal Run is back once again, with flag-off at 6.30am at Kuching South City Council (MBKS) compound here this Aug 27.

With the tagline ‘Run for a Good Cause’, the CMS Tribal Run 3.0 is divided into two categories – the 5km Fun Run and 10km Competitive Run.

Prizes will be given to the top 10 men and women’s runners in the 10km category, the ‘Best Dressed’ men and women’s participants in tribal wear – for both the 5km and 10km categories – as well as for winners of the lucky draws.

The finisher’s medal also features a design that’s quintessentially Sarawakian, in the form of a ‘bunga terung’, which is the first tattoo that Borneo male would receive. The spiral at its centre, known as ‘tali nyawa’ (rope of life), symbolises the beginning of a new life – reminiscent of the collective efforts by the participants to help local causes.

Another unique feature of this year’s medal is that it can be used as a key chain as well.

Ahead of his participation in the 5km run, CMS Group managing director Dato’ Richard Curtis said: “When the run was first held in 2010 – back when it was known as the CMS Health Run – we began to promote a healthier lifestyle among CMS employees and their

families.

“The CMS Tribal Run has since become ‘a must-run event’, showcasing community spirit and a common endeavour to help the people in our society who need it most. Far more than raising money for noble causes, the CMS Tribal Run 3.0 is about the very best of Sarawak and its diversity – also the chance to burn off a few calories along the way.”

Last year’s event attracted 2,600 runners and raised RM120,000 for 10 local charities – making it one of CMS’ most important and impactful community initiatives. The run is part of the group’s company-wide ‘Doing Good’ programme, whereby employees volunteer their time to support community activities, aimed at enhancing and improving the quality of life in the communities in which they live and work.

For this year’s run, CMS will donate 100 per cent of the proceeds received from the entry fees to local charities.

Those interested to take part are encouraged to sign up immediately to secure their spot before the July 23 closing date, or when registration reaches 2,500 participants.

CMS will also be giving out a limited number of free slots to children with special needs for them to participate.

Interested individuals can either register via RevRun (Brooks) at Green Heights Mall here, or online via tribalrun.eventtech.com.my.

Race packs will be available for collection on Aug 25 and 26 at the same venue (RevRun) from 11am to 7pm. Participants are reminded to bring along their payment slips for collection of their race packs.

For further enquiries, call RevRun Co at 082-459397, Albert Tan (016-5892233) or Yahya (013-8210401).