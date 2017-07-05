Chinese primary schools told to apply for federal govt financial aid

SIBU: Vice chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Teo Boon Siew urges Chinese primary schools in Sarawak to apply for financial aid from the Federal Government.

In a press statement recently, Teo, who is also PDP Dudong Branch chairman and the party’s education bureau chief, said the Chinese primary schools should start submitting their applications now, adding the closing date is July 28.

He asked the school management boards to apply within the stipulated time with the help of the school headmasters and headmistresses.

“There are 222 Chinese primary schools in Sarawak. Malaysia Chinese Association (MCA) has been tasked with the coordination work and applications should therefore be forwarded to them. In Sarawak, SUPP and PDP together with the State Government and the Chinese primary schools’ management board association are helping out.”

He said PDP had received a letter of notification from MCA, requiring Chinese primary schools in Sarawak to apply.

He said the letter stated that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had allocated RM50 million for the repair of the government aided schools in his 2017 Budget.

“These are for repairs of school blocks, classrooms, toilets, drains, roofs, ceilings, fences and others.”

Like in the previous years, he said the MCA was tasked with the coordination work on behalf of the government.

He called on the schools to submit their applications together with photographs and plans.

“The applicants in Sarawak should go to www.mca.org.my.”

He also asked them to send a copy of their applications to his email at kingsoon326933@gmail.com for attention.

Call 03-22033975, 03-22033941 and 03-22033942 for enquiries.