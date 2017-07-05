CM calls on engineers to help propel Sarawak to greater devt

KUCHING: Sarawak wants engineering practitioners to tap its natural resources to propel the state into an era of greater development.

Saying the state is fully committed to the comprehensive implementation of various major development programmes and projects this year and beyond, Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg noted that there are broadly four sectors which critically require the services of engineers.

“One of them is the improvement of the connectivity of the state by constructing more roads and bridges; and extending the coverage of water supply especially to the rural population.

“The other two is the development of industrial estates; and the provision of affordable housing for the rakyat,” he said at the launch of the Board of Engineers Malaysia (BEM) Roadshow and the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony here yesterday.

While acknowledging that the challenges ahead are becoming more complex and competitive, Abang Johari said the state must remain focused in its development agenda.

He said in order for Sarawak to be competitive, the people must continuously broaden their economic base, enhance their knowledge, upgrade their skills, and be more efficient, productive and innovative.

“I am happy to note that BEM has taken positive steps towards not only in upgrading the knowledge of engineers but also inculcating a more pervasive culture of good governance and upholding the highest level of integrity amongst the professionals,” he said.

The Chief Minister also witnessed the signing of a MoU between BEM and four universities in Sarawak; namely Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, Curtin University Malaysia and University College of Technology Sarawak.

Earlier, BEM president Datuk Roslan Md Taha said it is imperative that engineering professionals uphold their reputation and image in order to gain the confidence of the public in relation to engineering works entrusted to them.

He said it is for this purpose that several more provisions relating to their Code of Conduct have been added to the Registration of Engineers Regulations.

“It is expected that registered engineers as privileged professionals should continue to deliver their services to the public with appropriate care and diligence.

“It is my hope that all registered engineers make an extra effort to read these latest amendments to the Registration of Engineers Act, so as to be fully aware of the requirements in respect of the duties and Code of Conduct as expected of them,” he said.

He announced that with the signing of the MoU, the four universities would each receive a sum of RM10,000 for five years to be awarded to outstanding engineering graduates on convocation day.