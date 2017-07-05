DBKU waits for law to be drawn up before clamping wheels of indiscriminately parked vehicles

KUCHING: Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) has acquired 10 sets of wheel clamps for use against motorists who park their vehicles indiscriminately.

Datuk Bandar of DBKU Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai, revealed this making a courtesy call on The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo at Crown Towers here yesterday.

But it has not begun clamping cars as there is still no law to effect the enforcement.

“Only the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Transportation can issue an order to the local council to enforce the law.

“We are not emphasising fines but more on educating people (not to park their cars indiscriminately),” he said, adding the 10 sets of clamps were bought last year.

He revealed that Petaling Jaya Municipal Council in Selangor collects between RM40,000 to RM60,000 in fines per month by enforcing wheel-clamping.

The Datuk Bandar also disclosed that DBKU cannot issue summonses to errant motorists as this comes under police jurisdiction.

“We are asking motorists to park their vehicles properly,” he said.

On a separate matter, Abang Abdul Wahap said DBKU office building being constructed at Jalan Depo, Petra Jaya would be completed by November or December next year.

The RM7 million building will house the claims and licensing divisions, among others, and will have a drive-through section for the public to pay various utility bills.

The building will be ‘community-friendly’ as the council plans to hold town hall sessions there.

“People can present issues and get feedback and response from DBKU at anyone of these town hall sessions,” he said, adding that all developed cities have such sessions for the people’s benefit.

DBKU head of public relations Norhayati Bidin and DBKU staff Imelda Kartika Abdul Kasim accompanied Abang Abdul Wahap during the courtesy call, and were met by The Borneo Post senior managing editor Francis Chan and chief reporter Churchill Edward, and Utusan Borneo chief reporter Saibi Gi.