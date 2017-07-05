Explain ‘YB adopts school for better English’ proposal

KUCHING: Bandar Kuching MP and state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen has written a letter to the Education Ministry seeking clarifications on the proposed ‘YB (Elected Representative) Adopts School for Better English’ programme.

It is said that his letter, dated June 24, was is in response to an official letter from the ministry to all elected assemblymen requesting them to each adopt one school in their respective constituencies as a move to ‘encourage teachers and students to communicate in English outside the classroom’.

“To such request, we – the elected DAP ADUNs (assemblymen) – will be most glad to cooperate and identify the school. Before we can do that, however, we must be sure what the proposed programme entails,” Chong, who is also Kota Sentosa assemblyman, told reporters here yesterday.

As such, he said he had written a letter to the ministry seeking the following clarifications – whether there would be any additional tuition class for the students to help improve their command in English, any teacher assigned for the implementation of the programme at school, or any provision of additional facilities or funds to the adopted schools by the state government.

The letter also questioned whether there would be specific prescribed activities or programmes planned by the state government to improve the proficiency of English communications; and also whether Chong, as the adopting YB, would have the authority to give directives to the principal of the school for the sole purpose of implementing the said programmes.

“Not only we must have the answers to the afore-mentioned queries, but surely the principals whom we approach for the adoption programme would also ask us these details – if not more – before he decides whether to allow the adoption or not.

“Therefore, it is pertinent for the Ministry of Education to provide us with more details relating to the said programme. So far, I have not received any reply to my letter,” Chong said, hoping that the state government could provide the details on this as soon as possible so that the adoption programme could proceed without any delay.

“Sarawak DAP has always stressed on the importance of English. We have been opposing since the 80s, to the proposed abolition of English as the official language,” he said.

The press conference yesterday was also attended by Stampin MP Julian Tan, DAP Batu Kawah chairperson Christina Chew, DAP Serian chairman Edward Andrew Luwak, as well as Chong’s special assistants Kelvin Yii and Abdul Aziz Isa.