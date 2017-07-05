Fuel prices will increase for the week starting July 6

KUCHING: Fuel prices will increase this coming week, starting July 6.

The price of RON97 will be RM2.19per litre, while RON95 will be RM1.93 per litre. Both are up by four sen from last week.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.91 per litre, an increase of seven sen.

These prices will come into effect at 12:01am on July 6 and will last until July 12.

The information was posted by the Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) on its official Twitter and Facebook accounts.