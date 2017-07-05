Hosts and Miri share Sibu amateur golf honours

SIBU: Local golfing ace Lee Ka Tung notched another victory by winning the 18th Sibu Amateur Open Golf Championship at Sibu Golf Course over the weekend.

The 11-time Sarawak Amateur Golf champion fired a 206 in Gross 54 Holes to beat more than 80 other golfers from Sarawak and Sabah.

A distant second was team-mate Lau Ching Leong (217) followed by Aw Yong Jhie Jgin of Bintulu Golf Club (218).

The other top finishers were Leduan Jordan from Sabah (219), Sibu’s Steven Hii (221), Lim Beng Keat from Kuching (223), Sibu’s Tong Tung Ann (225), Kuching’s Mohamad Lokman (226), Miri’s Malcolm Ting (228) and Hassan Rahmat from Kuching (231).

In the Gross 54 Holes Ladies’ Section, Miri Golf Club made a 1-2 sweep with Mirabel Ting (221) and Eliza Mae Kho (231) finishing ahead of Kuching’s and Zulaikah Nurziana (232).

Sibu Golf Club president Wong Lien Tung won the Invited Guests Nett with a 66 (OCB) edging Sibu deputy police chief Martin Koo (66) followed by Kung Teck Lee (67), Pang Liong Huat (68) and Thomas Tieng (68).