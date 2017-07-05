Kindergarten classes at SJK Chung Hua Serian starting 2018

KUCHING: SJK Chung Hua Serian’s kindergarten will be open next year.

A few pupils visited the kindergarten for a trial class yesterday. About 20 young pupils have registered to enrol in the 2018 session.

The school’s board of management said blackboards, book shelves and other facilities will be installed.

The class was conducted at the back of SJK Chung Hua Serian’s hall.

The board of management plans to build a block for kindergarten classes at the end of this year or next year. They will also build an outdoor playground.

The board will also send teachers to undergo training courses to learn new teaching methods and improve their knowledge and skills.