MACC records statements from six individuals over ‘missing’ military radar

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has recorded statements from six individuals in the investigations into the alleged disappearance of a container believed to be holding high-tech military radar equipment at the Tanjung Pelepas Port (PTP) recently.

According to source, the individuals comprised PTP Auxiliary Police Department personnel and customs officers attached to the port.

All of them, aged between 37 and 48, arrived at the Johor MACC Office at 11 am yesterday to give their statements.

The source said the MACC was also in the midst of studying several relevant documents obtained from the PTP authority relating to the case.

Meanwhile, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operation) Dato Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the matter, saying that they were also in the process of identifying possible elements of graft and abuse of power in the incident.

“We will take stern action against any individual found to be involved in graft and power abuse in this incident,” he said.

Azam also did not dismiss the possibility that more individuals would be called to facilitate the investigations.

Prior to this, Johor Port Authority (LPJ) general manager Muhammad Razif Ahmad refuted the allegation that the

container had gone missing, saying that it was under constant surveillance by the port authority and other government agencies before being loaded onto the Emma Maersk container vessel on June 3 and had safely arrived at its destination, the Rotterdam Port, Holland. — Bernama