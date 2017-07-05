Sarawak 

Majlis Adat Istiadat holds Iban adat workshop

Ganie and Wilfred (fourth and fifth left respectively) are seen with community leaders (from left) Penghulu Pasang Tuba, Penghulu Uga Esop, Penghulu Nyalong Daga, Pemanca Enggin Nyipa, Penghulu Gruna Mawan, and Penghulu Undi Bajai at the workshop.

KAPIT: Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak recently held a two-day workshop here on ‘Adat Iban – Pulau Galau and Pemakai Menoa’.

Temenggong Wilfred Billy Banyau said the workshop for community leaders was very informative.

“I am very thankful to Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak for organising this workshop attended by all the Dayak community leaders in Kapit.

“The workshop is timely and very useful to us as the community leaders should know every aspect pertaining to Pulau Galau and Pemakai Menoa,” he said.

Wilfred said there are currently court cases involving land issues that are “always close to the hearts of the Dayak”.

Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak council head Datu Ganie Ugay presided over the workshop.

