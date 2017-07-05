MP says using photo of late constituent not for propaganda, apologises

KUCHING: Batang Sadong MP Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has emphasised that she did not intentionally use the file picture of late Esot Jarot for the purpose of propaganda.

The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department extended her deepest apologies to the family of Esot for the oversight.

“I would like to extend my deepest apologies to the family of Esot Jarot for unintentionally forwarding this file picture along with many pictures of other villagers, which were taken during the Ziarah Kamek Programme on Jan 14, 2017 to The Borneo Post.

“We were made to understand that Esot passed away after we handed over some aid and a crutch to her,” Nancy said in a press statement yesterday.

She explained that Ziarah Kamek was an ongoing programme she had initiated which was formerly known as Sentuhan Kasih. Through this programme, constituents identified as hardcore poor and people with disabilities as well as welfare recipients were given a food basket containing food items and beverages.

Sentuhan Kasih became Ziarah Kamek when Nancy learnt from the visits that some could not afford to see a doctor.

While Sentuhan Kasih only involved bringing in food and other daily necessities, Ziarah Kamek includes medical services.

“Apart from bringing daily necessities to those in need, a medical team including doctors and specialists are also brought along so they can provide the much-needed medical services and consultation,” she said.

In addition to that, she also handed over walking sticks, walkers, and wheelchairs as well as hospital beds to villagers in need.

To Nancy, Ziarah Kamek is a programme which gives her the chance to not only spend time with her constituents to listen to their needs but also provide immediate support especially concerning basic food necessities and facilities.

With the involvement of various government officers from Simunjan District Office, Asajaya District Office and the Social Welfare Office, Ziarah Kamek has grown in strength and numbers.

She said she remained committed to championing the people through Ziarah Kamek as improving the welfare and livelihood of the people is a matter close to her heart.

Nancy had issued the statement in response to an allegation on social media that she was ‘using a dead person as propaganda’ after The Borneo Post published an article on the Ziarah Kamek programme titled “Nancy visits her constituents regularly” on Page 6 of the July 3 print edition.