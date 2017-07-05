‘Murum in dire need of more fire-fighting equipment’

KUCHING: Fire-fighting equipment in Murum is not adequate taking into account the last two fires involving Kenyah longhouses in the area.

Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, a Kenyah himself, said since becoming an assemblyman, two longhouses in Murum had been razed by fire. The first one was a 27-door Uma Badeng Asmidy Agau in Long Urun on May 11 and the second, a 15-door Uma Badeng at Sungai Koyan in Sungai Asap Resettlement area on June 20.

He said even though he’s happy with the high level of volunteerism among residents of Sungai Asap, he wished there was a fire station nearby instead of the reliance on the fire station in Bintulu.

“Also, it is pointless to have a fire station if the water pressure is very low. At the moment, we have volunteers formed under a programme initiated by the Ministry of Local Government but the existing equipment are still not enough. There is only one water pump and one ‘Proton’ car to cover many longhouses,” he lamented.

At the last State Legislative Assembly sitting, Chukpai said he had brought the issue of fire insurance coverage for longhouses in his constituency.

“We suspect the fires are most likely caused by short circuit and the fire started from the upper floor. I have said before that there must be a building inspection every ten years. Now, these longhouses have surpassed that 10-year period but there is still no inspection done.

“Insurance companies are reluctant to cover them when there is no inspection done,” he said when met during the presentation of aid to the fire victims at Telang Usan Hotel here on Monday by Persatuan Kebangsaan Kenyah Sarawak (PKKS) Kuching branch, and its women section.

Chukpai said he was satisfied with the amount and level of assistance provided and/or pledged by the government at both state and federal levels, and that of the local people’s elected representatives towards the welfare of victims and also rebuilding of new longhouses and temporary homes.

For instance, Chukpai said he had forked out from his minor rural project (MRP) fund to allocate RM150 in emergency aid for each affected door so that they could buy daily essentials.

Even school-going children were given RM150 each for the purchase of school accessories and new uniforms, he said. In the second phase of assistance delivery programme, each door would be getting RM5,000 from his MRP to buy building materials to build temporary homes, he added..

Funds for building temporary homes would be enough when combined with an allocation of RM30,000 pledged by Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, he added.

“We also feel blessed because companies nearby were also helping out in clearing the fire site which will allow us to rebuild the longhouses anytime. I am also satisfied with pledges made by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during his last visit here,” said Chukpai, who is also PKKS president.

Uma Badeng Sungai Koyan (longhouse) was built from 1996 to 1998 and the people moved in there in 1999. The residents were resettled there to pave the way for the building of Bakun HEP dam.

PKKS Kuching branch chairman Lucas Kallang and branch women section chief Catherina Tipong were also present during the cash aid presentation ceremony. The presentation also included cooking utensils and daily necessities.