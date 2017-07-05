Padawan organisations receive RM155,000 in grants

KUCHING: A total of RM155,000 in outright grants were presented to village security and development committees (JKKKs) and churches in the Padawan area on Saturday.

The recipients were the JKKKs of Kampung Bidak and Kampung Sigandar, as well as Kampung Bayur Church, Kampung Timurang Church, and Braang Payang Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit, who is also Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament presented the grants. The handing over was held during Kampung Braang’s Gawai Dayak closing ceremony.