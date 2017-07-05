Sarawak 

Padawan organisations receive RM155,000 in grants

Dawos (fifth right) and his special aide Datuk Detta Samen (fourth right) join other guests in rolling up a mat to mark the closing of Gawai Dayak.

KUCHING: A total of RM155,000 in outright grants were presented to village security and development committees (JKKKs) and churches in the Padawan area on Saturday.

The recipients were the JKKKs of Kampung Bidak and Kampung Sigandar, as well as Kampung Bayur Church, Kampung Timurang Church, and Braang Payang Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church.

Deputy Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water Datuk Seri Dr James Dawos Mamit, who is also Puncak Borneo Member of Parliament presented the grants. The handing over was held during Kampung Braang’s Gawai Dayak closing ceremony.

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of