Purported illegal foreign fishing vessels spotted near Sibuti-Miri coral reefs

MIRI: Local fishermen spotted four purported foreign fishing vessels trawling illegally about 40 minutes’ boat ride from Kuala Sibuti near the Sibuti-Miri coral reefs.

A fisherman Ahmad Zaini said two vessels were seen trawling together when he caught a photograph and a video of these vessels at sea, while the other two were also trawling in a pair at another location nearby.

“These foreign fishing vessels are seen by local fishermen fishing off Kuala Sibuti to the nearby fishing spots,” Ahmad said to The Borneo Post when contacted.

According to Ahmad, he spotted these four vessels that did not look like local fishing trawler vessels fishing not far from the Sibuti coral reefs eight days after Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

They were still there, when his friends went fishing yesterday, he added.

He said even though the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency had reported catching a few of the vessels fishing illegally, the foreign fishermen still continued to fish for Sarawakian resources.

“These vessels are fishing using trawler nets, which is very harmful to our marine life as it not only catch big fishes but also the small fishes,” he pointed out, believing that these foreign fishing vessels took opportunity of the Raya holiday to fish illegally in Sarawak waters without being detected by the authorities.