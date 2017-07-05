Rabies outbreak area had 68 dog-bite incidents —Dr Sim

KUCHING: A total of 68 dog-bite cases have been detected within the rabies outbreak area in Serian district during the three months between April 1 and July 1 this year.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, in a statement yesterday, said the statistics were obtained from the 11 health teams carrying out active case detection activities at the affected areas.

“As of today, 19 villages have been visited, covering 2,098 doors/houses, and 6,094 people have been reviewed.

“The teams are also implementing health education activities related to rabies and its preventive measures to the residents of these villages,” he said.

The state Health Department, Dr Sim emphasised, has advised all members of the public, especially Serian residents and particularly those living in the outbreak areas, to take all necessary precautions.

“Stay away from wild animals to decrease the risk of getting bitten, especially children,” he urged.

“If bitten by a dog, make sure the wound is immediately washed thoroughly with plenty of water and soap, and go to the nearby clinic or hospital as soon as possible for further treatment.”

For any inquiries about rabies, the public can contact Sarawak Health Department hotline at 082-443248 or 082-441780, from 8am to 5pm daily.